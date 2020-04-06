9 Things We Can Do to Stay Safe While at the Grocery Store

To solve for that, experts like Schaffner are taking an increased interest in cloth masks for everyday use, to reserve PPE for medical professionals.”There’s a lot of interest in homemade face masks. My colleagues at North Carolina State and I are currently in the midst of developing recommendations. When those recommendations are ready we will post them here. I think if you have a mask and you are not taking one away from a medical professional, it’s OK to wear it in public. Note that the mask is really not protecting you, is protecting others in case you are infected with COVID-19, but are asymptomatic.”

If you’re interested in purchasing a cloth mask, we recommend Hedley & Bennet, which has converted their apron-making company into a fabric non-surgical mask-making operation. “The Wake Up & Fight Mask”campaign is a buy one, give one deal. For every mask purchased, Hedley & Bennet is donating one to medical professionals on the front lines.

6. Be smart about wearing gloves.

Again, the CDC doesn’t make a recommendation about wearing gloves, so we asked Schaffner: “If you have rubber gloves, and it makes you feel better to wear them, and you’re not taking them literally out of the hands of medical professionals, I don’t see a problem with it. Keep in mind that rubber gloves don’t kill germs, so if you touch something with SARS-CoV-2 and then stick your finger in your nose, wearing the gloves won’t help at all.” Wear gloves while you shop and then take them off, but you’ll still want to wash your hands afterward for extra precaution. As we previously mentioned with used wipes, used gloves should not be discarded anywhere but the trash. Again, abandoning them in your cart or basket puts others at risk.

7. Check your grocery store’s reusable bag policy.

Another unfortunate consequence of this global pandemic is the backpedaling that stores have had to do on their efforts to limit the use of plastic bags. Some stores have banned the use of reusable bags because a few circles believe that the bags can more easily transmit the virus than paper or plastic options. We consulted Schaffner for his opinion on the matter: “I know of at least one state that has banned their use (not based on science as far as I know). I also know some grocery store chains have banned their use out of fear that it may spread infection to their employees. Again, I’m not sure this is based on science, but anything a store wants to do to keep their employees healthy and happy, I’m happy to honor it. These front-line food workers are so important to us right now in these times, they need to be kept safe.”