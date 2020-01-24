9-year-old boy dies in farm accident in northern Minnesota
BOY RIVER, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 9-year-old boy has died in a farm accident.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says his office was notified of the accident in rural Boy River on Sunday. Deputies and first responders arrived and learned that a boy had been accidentally pinned under the arms of a skid-steer loader.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was conducted by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office.
The name of the boy was not released.
