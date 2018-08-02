9-Year-Old Dead After Playground Accident In Comfrey
By Greg Travis
|
Aug 2, 2018 @ 5:49 AM

A 9-year-old boy has died following an accident at a playground in Brown County.

Police responded to a call of an unresponsive juvenile male at 112 Eastern Avenue in Comfrey at 5:30 p.m Wednesday.  Gavin Ludewig was transported to Springfield Medical Center, where medical personnel attempted to resuscitate him.

Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and Ludewig was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Comfrey Police say Ludewig died from injuries sustained in a playground accident.

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

