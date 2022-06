Your lunch hour just a got a WHOLE LOT more fun. River 105 presents, “90’s at Noon” every weekday. We are loading up 60 minutes with all your favorite bangers from your favorite decade–the 1990’s. From Sugar Ray to the Spin Doctors, from Chumbawumba to Salt ‘N Peppa…from Noon ’til 1, River 105 is all that and a bag of chips. “90’s at Noon” is powered by Mankato Travel Center & the Ten20 Tavern.