’90s Kids Rejoice: Dunkaroos Are Making a Comeback This Summer

Everything’s getting a reboot nowadays, even Dunkaroos!

Yes, you read that correctly. The delectable snack ’90s kids grew up loving is making its grand return to the snack world this summer. The brand created an Instagram account last week to tease the impending announcement, with its first post being a close-up picture of the famed icing.

The photo immediately prompted excited responses from Instagram users (one of them being none other than Joe Jonas), and now the first ad for the rebooted snack has dropped and it’s gloriously ’90s-themed adventure.

Source: eonline.com

