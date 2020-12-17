9th COVID death reported in Cottonwood County

The ninth COVID-19 death in Cottonwood County was one of 83 reported Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The person who died in Cottonwood County was in their 90’s. Deaths were also reported in Lyon, McLeod, Redwood, and Renville counties, among others. Fifty-two deaths came from long-term care, 30 from a private residence. There was also one death that was reported from a group home. Thursday’s deaths bring the state’s total to 4,658.

There were 1,222 people hospitalized as of Thursday, according to MDH, including 289 in intensive care.

MDH reports another 2,775 new infections in the state, including 18 in Blue Earth County, 19 in Brown County, 14 in Nicollet County, and 19 in Waseca County.