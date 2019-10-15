A Cheaper iPhone May Be Headed Our Way Next Year

As Mashable puts it, Ming-Chi Kuo “tends to be right a lot of the time,” meaning people are paying attention to his latest reveal on a possible new iPhone. MacRumors reports the analyst is adding to his previous disclosure that he thinks Apple is planning on releasing a lower-end iPhone SE 2 in the first quarter of 2020, now with more details and a suggested price: $399.

Kuo claims the phone will have 3GB of RAM and an A13 CPU, like the iPhone 11, and will be available in Silver, Space Gray, and Red colors, in both 64GB and 128GB versions (a 9to5Mac report from April only mentioned the possibility of a 128GB model). Kuo also says it looks like the new unit will boast a design similar to the iPhone 8, which has a 4.7-inch screen.

CNET notes this is Apple’s third time trying to introduce an entry-level phone: It put out the iPhone 5c in 2013, followed by the original SE in 2016. Per the Verge, the least expensive phone sold by Apple currently is the iPhone 8, which starts at $449. I

f the SE 2 does launch with a $399 price point, it would cost the same as the iPhone SE initially did, though the price for that model later dropped to $349. Both CNET and the Verge note that cheaper iPhones may help sales in countries like China and India, where more expensive models don’t sell as well.

