A Chef’s 5 Tips for a Successful Thanksgiving Dinner

In planning for what is usually the bigger of the two holiday meals, preparation for Thanksgiving can overwhelm even the most seasoned home cook. To that end, Dave Woodall, chef and co-owner of Red Herring in Los Angeles, offers C&I readers tips for a top-notch gathering. Check them out below.

1. Woodall’s most important piece of advice: “Timing is everything when it comes to putting on a successful Thanksgiving dinner!” Plan ahead.

2. For the best flavor possible, the turkey needs to be out of the oven (or smoker or fryer) at least 30 minutes before you plan to carve it, so it has time to rest before serving. Once you have that “out of the oven” time set, figure out your cook time based on the size of your bird and your preferred cooking method so you know when you need to start “the big cook,” as Woodall puts it. “Since I usually smoke my turkey, that means I start my bird about 6 hours before my out of the oven time.”

3. Break up Thanksgiving prep over a couple of days so that when guests arrive they are not treated to the frantic scramble of trying to pull together everything at once. Chef Woodall says, “I’ll usually do my sauces and cold prep two days before, bake my pies the day before, and assemble all my casseroles to be cooked the next day.”

4. Just because you are hosting does not mean you need to do all the cooking “I like to open the table to my guests and when sending the initial invitation, give them the opportunity to bring something of their own,” he says. “This always adds to the sense of community and sharing that I think are essential facets of the holiday.

5. Finally, make sure the bar is set up before the first guest arrives and be ready to raise a cup yourself. “After all, you are the host, and your friends want to see you having a good time as well,” Woodall rightly notes.

