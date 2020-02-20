A-ha’s Classic ‘Take on Me’ Video Moves Past One Billion Streams on YouTube

A-ha’s ever popular 1985 music video for “Take on Me” just secured itself a spot in music history.

The classic video from the Norwegian trio officially passed the one billion views mark on YouTube on Monday.

Only four songs from the entire 20th century have reached this elusive mark — “November Rain” and “Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana and Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” — making “Take on Me” the fifth video from that time period to ever do so.

A-ha becomes the first European act to accomplish this achievement as well.