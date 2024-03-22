A hot air balloon crashed into a power line and caused a fire, but everyone is OK

@ap.news This photo provided by Minnesota Department of Transportation shows a hot air balloon crashing into a power lin in Rochester, Minn., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Two people suffered minor injuries as authorities say the basket detached from the balloon and fell about 20 to 30 feet to the ground. (Minnesota Department of Transportation)

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Three people in a hot air balloon escaped largely unscathed after their basket clipped a power line, fell to the ground, and caused a brush fire.

A Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic camera captured the accident on video. It happened around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday in Rochester.

Police say the pilot was trying to land in a field when a gust of wind pushed the balloon into a power line near a highway. The video shows the basket and balloon become disconnected as sparks fly from the power line. The basket appears to hang briefly on the line before falling. Meanwhile, the balloon drifts away. It was found later.

Sparks caused a brush fire that was extinguished by firefighters.