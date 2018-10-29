Police Impersonator Steals Woman’s Wallet In Sleepy Eye

Sleepy Eye police are looking for a man who pretended to be a police officer, and stole from a woman using that identity.

On Sunday morning at 7:10 a.m., a woman was leaving the Sleepy Eye Casey’s gas station when a vehicle with red and blue overhead lights came up behind her on Maple Street SW. The woman believed she was being stopped by police. The vehicle was an older style black and white police vehicle, according to a release from the Sleepy Eye Police Department.

The woman told police her vehicle was approached on the driver side by a man who ordered her to give him her wallet. The man then took her wallet and credit cards and took off. The man is described as a black man, approximately 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, clean shaven, with a southern accent.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook