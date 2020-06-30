Second Fireworks Show Coming In Madison Lake

Big fireworks with silhouetted people in the foreground watching

Madison Lake’s Paddlefish Days activities are mostly cancelled, but the committee has decided to host a fireworks show.

It will be the second display of fireworks in the town following the showing on Saturday. The paddlefish committee said in a Facebook post Monday that they had enjoyed the weekend display so much they decided to host their own show on July 25. All Paddlefish Days events for that day have been cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fireworks will be shot from the Three Lakes development by the water tower.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com