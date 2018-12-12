Everyone quiet down it’s time for our tale

Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’…a classic that will never fail.

You know, Scrooge, the man whose heart is 3 sizes too small.

Yep, Scrooge, the dude who didn’t like Christmas at all.

Wait. Perhaps you’re thinking of the Grinch?

That’s a great story that could do in a pinch!

Neither Scrooge nor the Grinch was a fan of the holiday

And either would make a great Christmas play.

It’s River Valley Radio Players Christmas Play time

Are you confused why we continue to rhyme?

The River Valley Radio Players and Garlick’s Water Conditioning present ‘A Seussified Christmas Carol’ by Peter Bloedel. Join us on Thursday, December 20th at 4:30 LIVE on all Alpha Media Mankato radio stations. You’ll love this Christmas classic filled with Seussy-rhyming twists! We’ll also rebroadcast the play on Christmas Day at noon.

Thank you to our sponsors: Garlick’s Water Conditioning, Nicollet County Bank, Jack Links, Mapleton Marine and

D & K Tire Service.