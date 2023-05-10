A Skin Patch To Treat Peanut Allergies? Study In Toddlers Shows Promise

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study finds an experimental skin patch shows promise to treat toddlers who are highly allergic to peanuts.

There is no cure for this common allergy.

The only treatment is for children 4 and older who can consume a special powder to train their bodies to tolerate an accidental bite.

The patch named Viaskin aims for similar treatment absorbed through the skin.

Researchers reported that toddlers who wore a daily patch for a year could safely eat a few peanuts.

The findings were published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

More research is underway before regulators could consider the patch.