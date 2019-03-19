A Super Worm Moon Is Headed Our Way, but It’ll Be a Lot More Pleasant Than It Sounds

In some places in the United States, spring may feel like it’s a lifetime away. But the vernal equinox—aka the first day of spring—occurs on March 20th this year, as does March’s Super Worm Moon. This full moon will also be 2019’s final supermoon, so we’re sending winter on its way with a bang.

The Super Worm Moon certainly isn’t the most flattering name for March’s full moon, and definitely isn’t as fearsome as the Wolf Moon, Cold Moon, or Hunter’s Moon. However, its name signifies an important time of year—a notable transition from winter to spring. Some Native Americans and early European colonists called March’s full moon the Full Worm Moon because it’s during this time of year that the ground softens and earthworms begin to make their way to the surface again.

With the arrival of earthworms, we begin to the see robins and other birds, back from their winter migration, feeding on them. Birdsongs will fill the air again as the sun stays in the sky later in the day and the hemisphere begins to warm.

According to Almanac.com\, other tribespeople and settlers in North America called March’s full moon the Full Sap Moon, because this time of year is also when sap starts to flow from the sugar maple trees. For this same reason, it’s also sometimes called the Full Sugar Moon.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook