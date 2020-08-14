Threat Of Severe Storms Across Region Today

This severe warned thunderstorm near Brandon in New Mexico pounded the ground with lightning for hours, seen here with stunning structure. taken in Tornado Alley

A line of thunderstorms will move across the state today, setting up the possibility for severe weather in Manakto and beyond.

The National Weather Service is warning of slow-moving storms with a slight risk of localized flooding in Mankato and the surrounding areas.

NWS placed Mankato and areas south and west under slight risk for severe weather. Northern Nicollet County and points north and west are under an enhanced risk.

The storms are expected to roll into the Mankato area around 6 p.m., with the greatest risk for severe weather between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m., according to NWS.

The threat comes two days after storms knocked down trees and soaked the Minnesota River Valley from Redwood Falls to Mankato with 1 to 3 inches of rain.

Besides the risk of flooding, NWS says tornados and hail over 2″ in diameter are possible, along with damaging winds greater than 60 miles per hour.

Temperatures are expected to reach close to 90 degrees Friday, prior to the expected storms, but NWS predicts a glorious stretch of weather ahead. Sunny skies and temperatures in the high 70’s to low 80’s are forecast from Saturday through at least next Thursday.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com