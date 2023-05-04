River 105 River 105 Logo

Aaron Hyer selected as Dakota Meadows principal.

May 4, 2023 4:29PM CDT
Aaron Hyer has been selected as the new principal at Dakota Meadows Middle School.

Hyer, who is currently the assistant principal at Dakota Meadows, was chosen from a pool of candidates in a process that included input from Dakota Meadows representatives.

Hyer was previously the assistant principal at Prairie Winds Middle School.  Prior to his administrative experience, he was a teacher at Burnsville-Eagan-Savage Public Schools and Rochester Public Schools. Hyer has a Master of Education and an educational leadership and K-12 administrative degree from Minnesota State Mankato.

Hyer will begin his new role on July 1.  He replaces Akran Osman, who will be the new principal at Mankato East High School.

 

