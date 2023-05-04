Aaron Hyer selected as Dakota Meadows principal.

Aaron Hyer has been selected as the new principal at Dakota Meadows Middle School.

Hyer, who is currently the assistant principal at Dakota Meadows, was chosen from a pool of candidates in a process that included input from Dakota Meadows representatives.

Hyer was previously the assistant principal at Prairie Winds Middle School. Prior to his administrative experience, he was a teacher at Burnsville-Eagan-Savage Public Schools and Rochester Public Schools. Hyer has a Master of Education and an educational leadership and K-12 administrative degree from Minnesota State Mankato.

Hyer will begin his new role on July 1. He replaces Akran Osman, who will be the new principal at Mankato East High School.