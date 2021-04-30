Aaron Lewis coming to Mankato

Former Staind frontman Aaron Lewis is coming to Mankato with his outlaw county act.

Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners will perform at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater on Saturday, June 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m.

Lewis wrote six of the ten tracks on his new album, State I’m In, which is a follow-up album to Sinner, which hit #1 on the Billboard’s Top Country Albums.

Lewis has sold 13 million albums worldwide and has four consecutive top-three debuts on Billboard’s Top 200, including the single “It’s Been Awhile,” which remains the most-played rock song of the decade. His State I’m In tour spotlights his outlaw country roots.

Tickets for Lewis’ Mankato show start at $33 plus fees and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center box office.