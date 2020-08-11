Absentee and early voting surges for Minnesota primary

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota is experiencing a surge in absentee and early voting for the state’s primary amid safety rules imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The results of some races may not be known on Tuesday night because elections officials must count mail-in ballots that trickle in as late as Thursday On top of COVID-19 concerns, one of the drivers has been a high-profile Democratic congressional race in the Minneapolis area, where Rep. Ilhan Omar is facing a well-funded challenge from Antone Melton-Meaux.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, more than 423,000 absentee ballots had returned and accepted as of Monday.