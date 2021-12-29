Absentee voting has started for Nicollet County Commissioner primary

Absentee voting is underway for the Nicollet County Commissioner special election primary.

The special election is being held to fill a seat that opened when Commissioner Denny Kemp died. Because three candidates have filed to run for the seat, a primary will be held February 8, which will narrow the selection to two candidates. The special election is set for April 12.

The three candidates who have filed to run are Mark Dehen, David Haack, and Kenneth DeWitte.

The election is for voters in North Mankato Precincts 1, 2, & 3 only. North Mankato residents who are unsure of their precinct can find it here.

The Nicollet County website has more information about absentee voting and how to request a ballot.