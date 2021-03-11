Abuser sentenced to prison

A Mankato man convicted of felony domestic abuse has been sentenced to prison.

Ronnie Christian Larson, 29, was sentenced Monday to two years and eight months in prison at the St. Cloud Correctional Facility.

Judge Krista J. Jass gave Larson credit for 274 days already served. The remainder of his sentence will be served at the St. Cloud Correctional Facility.

Larson pleaded guilty to felony domestic assault by strangulation. The state dismissed six other charges against him as part of a plea deal signed in January. Those charges included felony counts of stalking, harassment, and domestic assault.

Court documents say an intoxicated Larson punched his girlfriend repeatedly in the face and head in June 2020, then choked her until she felt lightheaded. The woman escaped the attack by running to a group of people standing in an apartment parking lot.

Police noted “obvious” injuries to the victim, including eye bruising and swelling all over her head.

Larson had a lengthy record of past domestic abuse, including multiple convictions for felony domestic assault. He’s also been convicted of stalking, and has a pending DWI case.