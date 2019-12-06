Accumulating Snow Possible by Monday Morning, Then Bone-Chilling Temps Next Week

Mondays are known for being the least favorite day of the work week for most, and this coming Monday only be more frustrating for some as a blast of snow could impact the Monday morning commute.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), accumulating snow is likely as an Alberta clipper dives through the region Sunday night through Monday morning. It’s a strong cold front that will bring the “potential for several inches of snow followed by much colder temperatures.”

It’s still a bit too early to talk specific snowfall totals, but the NWS suspects there to be an 80-90% chance the Twin Cities gets at least two inches of snow, and a 30-40% of getting at least four inches.

At this point, it looks like this blast of snow will spare northern Minnesota while far southern Minnesota is on the lower end of any accumulations. Things could change over the next 48-72 hours, but the storm track appears to be right along the I-94 corridor right now.

Monday will be chilly with high temps forecast to be in the teens, but as soon as the cold front plows through the bottom is really going to fall out across Minnesota.

“Highs from -5F to +5F are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday, with lows from -5F to -20F on Wednesday and Thursday mornings,” the NWS said.

Yes, that actually says the air temp could reach 20 below zero in parts of Minnesota, and you won’t have to go far out of the Twin Cities to get that cold. Low temps in the metro could drop into the teens below zero.

If it’s negative 15 degrees outside, a basic 10 mph wind will drop the wind chill to -35F.

All of that said, enjoy this coming weekend because temps will rise into the 30s and it’s going to be glorious!

Source: bringmethenews.com

