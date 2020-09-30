ACT testing for MAPS high-school seniors next week

(Mankato, MN) – ACT testing for seniors at Mankato Area Public Schools is scheduled for next week.

Testing will be held during the school day on Tuesday, October 6, at the student’s high school. This date replaces the original testing date that was originally scheduled for April 2020, but was cancelled due to COVID-19.

High school students, including seniors who opt out of taking the ACT, will utilize distance learning that day.

High school juniors are expected to take the ACT on March 30, 2021.

There is no cost for students to take the ACT.