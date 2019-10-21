Neve Campbell Signs on For Movie About Minnesota Teen Zach Sobiech

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: Neve Campbell attends Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at BGC Partners, INC on September 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike McGregor/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

A big screen movie all about the inspirational life of Minnesota teen Zach Sobiech is shaping up, with Neve Campbell announced in one of the leading roles.

Deadline reports that the “Scream” star will play Zach’s mom Laura Sobiech, who wrote a book about her son’s battle with pediatric bone cancer called “Fly a Little Higher: How God Answered a Mom’s Small Prayer in a Big Way.”

The movie “Clouds” is based on that book, following Zach as he battles his second bout of Osteosarcoma, which ultimately claimed his life at the age of 17.

Fin Argus has been tapped to play Zach himself, while Madison Iseman will play Zach’s girlfriend Amy Adamle.

Zach, of Lakeland, Minnesota, died in 2013 just a few months he wrote the song “Clouds,” which became a YouTube phenomenon that racked up millions of views.

Since then, a gathering at the Mall of America every December to commemorate Zach’s life, which is regularly attended by thousands of people.