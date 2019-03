To celebrate the return — and final season — of Game of Thrones next month, Adidas is introducing a collection of shoes based on the show.

Beginning late next week, the $180 shoes will be released in limited quantities to select retailers and the Adidas app.

Then, fans of the show — and the shoes — can choose which characters to support, as there will be six unique pairs, each one with details of the house or characters they resemble.

Source: BroBible

