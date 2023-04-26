Adnan Syed Asks Court To Reconsider Backing Victim’s Family

BALTIMORE (AP) — Attorneys for Adnan Syed are asking a Maryland appellate court to reconsider its recent decision to reinstate his murder conviction and life sentence after finding the rights of the victim’s family had been violated.

Baltimore prosecutors moved to vacate Syed’s conviction at a court hearing last year, allowing him to regain his freedom after 23 years behind bars.

But attorneys for Hae Min Lee’s family filed an appeal, saying her brother received insufficient notice to attend the hearing, and an appellate court last month agreed.

In a motion filed Wednesday, Syed asked the court to reconsider the reinstatement.