Adopt a highway volunteers remove 38,500 bags of trash from Minnesota highways in 2022

Adopt a Highway volunteers cleaned up 38,500 bags of trash from Minnesota’s highway ditches in 2022.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation thanked volunteers in a press release Friday as the agency invited more Minnesotans to join the program.

MnDOT says more than 1,860 Adopt a Highway groups volunteered their time for well over 88,000 hours collectively last year. With at least 900 roadway sections currently available for adoption statewide, MnDOT is welcoming more groups to volunteer.

Volunteers are asked to commit to the program for at least two years and pick up litter on both sides of their roadway section at least twice a year. The average length of the adopted roadway is two miles. MnDOT posts signs along the adopted segments to recognize the name of volunteer groups. MnDOT provides safety information, trash bags, and safety vests to every volunteer.

