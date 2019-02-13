Adoptable Rescue Puppies to Serve as Ring Bearers at Valentine’s Day Weddings

Several orphaned puppies will be pressed into service as ring bearers for Valentine’s Day weddings at the county Assessor/Recorder/Clerk‘s office.

The Helen Woodward Animal Center announced a partnership with the county Assessor/Recorder/Clerk’s office Monday to have a group of orphaned puppies serve as ring bearers for Valentine’s Day weddings.

The four Havanese puppies will be put up for adoption on Thursday, but will first be part of the busiest wedding day of the year, under a partnership with the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

According to county Assessor/Recorder/Clerk Ernest Dronenburg, more than 100 couples got married at his downtown office on Valentine’s Day last year.

“We are happy to share the love at the county making everyone’s wedding ceremony more memorable while helping these adorable Valentine’s Day puppies find a forever home,” Dronenburg said.

The Helen Woodward Animal Center took the puppies’ mother into foster care in December, when one of the shelter’s partner organizations found her as a pregnant stray. The shelter nicknamed them the “Valentine Puppies” and subsequently saw increased social media traction from their “fans.”

“We’ve never experienced anything quite like this,” said Christina London, the shelter’s online marketing specialist. “I’ve been here for years and people are always excited to look at new puppies, but these puppies have truly stolen the hearts of everyone who sees them. They just radiate love.”

The puppies will act as ring bearers for weddings between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Residents interested in adopting the puppies can meet them afterward at the Helen Woodward Animal Center, located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way. The puppies will be available to meet prospective adopters from noon to 5:15 p.m.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook