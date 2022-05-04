River 105 has something special lined up for Memorial Day. It’s an Aerosmith special! Aerosmith recently came across a long-lost performance tape. When they listened to it, they discovered an amazing raw performance, which clearly showed they were destined for the superstardom they achieved. Just in time for the Memorial Day holiday, the band has just released an hour-long nationwide radio special supporting this newly discovered treasure–Aerosmith Live–The Road Starts Hear. Catch it starting at noon on Memorial Day Monday, May 30th. It’s powered by Kato Public Charter School.