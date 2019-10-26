After a rash of commercial burglaries, Faribault police have suspect in custody

Austin Steven Veal mugshot

(Faribault, MN) – Faribault police say a man they took into custody Thursday is responsible for multiple burglaries around the city.

Police say Austin Steven Veal, 28, confessed to several of the burglaries in an interview with detectives.

Detectives say they were able to identify Veal quickly through video surveillance captured at one business, which led to a search warrant. “During the search warrant, detectives seized numerous items which had been reported stolen, including three safes, keys, office equipment, and money,” says the press release.

Faribault officers have responded to numerous burglaries of businesses and commercial buildings in the city over the past two weeks, according to a release from the department. At least 14 burglaries are currently under investigation.

Veal was charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree damage to property, and fifth-degree controlled substance.

