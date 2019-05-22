After hours zipline joyride ends in injury for 21-year-old woman

(Gaylord, MN) – The Sibley County Sheriff says a Shakopee woman was injured after she took an after-hours ride on a zip line near Henderson.

Just after midnight on Saturday, the sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a call from a 21-year-old woman who had been injured at Kerfoot Canopy Tour just north of Henderson.

The woman had gone onto Kerfoot’s property and attempted to use the zip line on her own, according to the release. The sheriff’s office said the woman was unable to slow her speed on the course and sustained injuries during the ride. She was also unable to get down from a platform without assistance. The Belle Plaine and Shakopee Fire Departments used a ladder and bucket truck to retrieve the woman.

She refused medical treatment for her injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

