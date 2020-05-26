After Leaving KARE 11, Jason Disharoon Has New Job at The Weather Channel

Two weeks after surprising Minnesota viewers with news that he was leaving KARE 11, meteorologist Jason Disharoon has a new home at The Weather Channel.

Disharoon broke the news with a photo of himself standing next to a sign for The Weather Channel at the station’s Atlanta headquarters, which puts him back in the city he grew up in.

“Look where I landed,” he wrote. “Pleased to announce my employment with the @weatherchannel based in Atlanta, GA #newjob #FreshStart.”

It’s not clear when Disharoon will start at The Weather Channel, nor is it clear what his role at the network will be.

Disharoon announced May 11 that he was leaving the Twin Cities, which he called home for about a year after moving to Minnesota from a TV job in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was the second KARE 11 meteorologist to depart in May, with the NBC affiliate firing Sven Sundgaard on May 1 for “continued” violations of the company’s news ethics.

Source: bringmethenews.com

Photos: Jason Disharoon, Twitter