Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack To Headline Alpha Ag Summit

Alpha Media is proud to present the Alpha Ag Summit, presented by HitchPin.

Sessions are Thursday, February 25th and Friday February 26th.

Newly confirmed Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack will open the Friday sessions with his first ag interview since his confirmation. The Summit is designed to give Farmers and Ranchers the latest insight from local, regional, and national speakers. Farmers and Ranchers from across the farm belt can virtually join this two-day summit, at no cost.

Session Schedule

Thursday, February 25th Friday, February 26th

9:00 a.m. Market Panel 9:00 a.m. Ag Sec. Tom Vilsack

11:00 a.m. Trade Panel 10:00 a.m. Congressional Panel

1:00 p.m.Farmer/Rancher Panel 11:00 a.m.Financial/PPP Panel

3:00 p.m.HitchPin Ag Technology 1:00 p.m. Conservation Panel

4:00 p.m. Weather Panel 2:30 p.m. Herbicide Panel

4:00 p.m. Ag Organizations Panel

“Our team has worked hard to put together a strong lineup of presenters who will bring insight and information to producers in the farm belt. With the pandemic making it difficult to meet in person, we have made it possible to meet online and to provide this Summit, at no cost, thanks to our great sponsors,” stated Alpha Media Midwest Regional President, George Pelletier.

ALPHA MEDIA USA is the fourth-largest radio group in the country and the largest privately owned collection of stations.

To better serve our Ag Communities, Alpha Media has consolidated 14 radio markets and 35 stations that specialize in Live and Local Agriculture Programming covering Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, and Texas.

At the core of the Alpha Ag Network are trusted local Farm Directors reporting on markets, weather, news, and information producers need to know.

Tim Bob Kitsmiller, head of Alpha Ag Network Marketing and Advertising states, “Our goal is to provide a more efficient way for businesses to reach Ag Producers across the most vital farm & ranch acres in the country.”