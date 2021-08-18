Agencies respond to large diesel spill west of Arlington

Multiple agencies responded to a large diesel spill west of Arlington last week.

The spill was reported Aug 9 just before 10 p.m. on Co Rd 12 between county roads 13 & 9.

“Deputies arrived on scene and located several areas where large amounts of diesel fuel had been spilled onto the asphalt of Co Rd 12, Co Rd 13, and along a gravel township road,” says a press release from the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office.

The Arlington Fire Department and Sibley County Highway Department responded to clean up the diesel spill.

According to the release, the sheriff’s office later learned that a semi-tractor and side dump trailer owned by Doehling Farms Inc, of rural Arlington, was hauling a leaking load that caused the diesel spill.

“The semi-tractor and side dump trailer had previously been used on a different day to haul multiple vehicles to the junkyard to be scrapped,” says the release.