Agents investigate fatal shooting by officers near Bowlus

BOWLUS, Minn. (AP) — State agents are investigating a fatal shooting by a sheriff’s deputy and Minnesota trooper in Morrison County.

The Minnesota Department of Safety says members of the West Central Drug Task Force attempted to stop a vehicle about 13 miles south of Little Falls at about 6 p.m. Thursday.

Officials haven’t said what caused the trooper and a deputy from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office to fire their weapons. The DPS says a man in the vehicle was killed and a second person inside was injured. That’s person’s condition was not disclosed.

Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating. Authorities say a handgun was recovered at the scene.