Aggressive Driving Spikes During Holidays

A study by GasBuddy found that people’s driving habits are 175 percent more “aggressive” during the holidays compared to the rest of the year.

It came to that conclusion after examining data from drivers using its smartphone app.

GasBuddy examined data from millions of drives in the U.S. during the Thanksgiving holiday week and the frequency of such “aggressive events” while driving.

The“aggressive events” include quick accelerating, hard braking, and speeding.

The data also revealed that aggressive driving habits occur most during the beginning of the season, with more instances happening during the drive to the holiday destination versus the return from. The actual holiday day — in this case, Thanksgiving — is when it is the calmest behind the wheel, followed by Black Friday.

“As we head into December, motorists shouldn’t let the stress of the season negatively impact the way they drive. Not only is aggressive driving dangerous but it is the quickest way to lower gas mileage by as much as 40 percent,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analyst at GasBuddy.

GasBuddy data came up with an average number of aggressive events per driver.

Out of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., Connecticut’s overall rank was 19 with 8.8 events per driver.

Georgia drivers lead the list with 11.6 events, followed by California (11.3), Texas (10.3), Louisiana (9.8), South Carolina (9.8), Florida (9.7), Arizona (9.7), Tennessee (9.6), Mississippi (9.5) and Oklahoma (9.5).

Complete state rankings can be found here.

Based on the frequency of these habits, Connecticut is the top state in the Northeast with the most aggressive holiday drivers.

Connecticut’s 8.8 “aggressive events” was higher than New Jersey (8.4), New York (8.3) and Massachusetts (7.8).

The study, however, does not take into account that many drivers from New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts were driving through Connecticut during the Thanksgiving holiday.

It also does not take into account the type of driving actions needed to survive a drive on a Connecticut highway.

Such as:

Quick accelerating: Often essential to get onto the Merritt Parkway.

Hard braking: Again, a common occurrence on the parkway during the AM and PM rush hours.

Speeding: Try driving the posted speed limit on I-95. If so, make sure you’re in the far right lane.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook