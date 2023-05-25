Air Force Fighter Pilot Named Next Joint Chiefs Chairman

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force fighter pilot tapped to be the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff got his call sign by ejecting from a burning F-16 fighter jet high above the Florida Everglades and falling into the watery sludge below.

It was January 1991, and then-Capt.

CQ Brown Jr. had just enough time in his parachute above alligator-full wetlands.

He landed in the muck, which coated his body.

That’s how the man nominated to be the country’s next top military officer got his call sign: “Swamp Thing.”

President Joe Biden announced he was nominating Brown for the chairman’s job during a Rose Garden event on Thursday.