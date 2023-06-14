Air quality alert issued for southern Minnesota

An air quality alert has been issued for southern Minnesota due to smoky conditions.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says air quality will reach the Orange category, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. The alert will remain in effect for southern Minnesota until Friday morning.

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires moved into northern and central Minnesota this morning, according to the MPCA. The smoke will continue to move south, and the MPCA says it could approach the Minnesota River Vally by Wednesday evening. Shifting winds are expected to leave lingering smoke in most of southern Minnesota Thursday, with smoke levels dissipating Friday.

Orange air quality is unhealthy for people with heart or lung disease, or those who have cardiovascular and respiratory conditions.