Air Supply coming to Mankato

(Mankato, MN) – Australian duo Air Supply is coming to Mankato.

The pair will bring “The Lost in Love Experience” tour to the Mayo Clinic Event Center on Friday, May 29. Tickets start at $37.50 and go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m.

Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock met in 1975 at rehearsal for “Jesus Christ Superstar,” in Sydney, Australia. The two became instant friends through their common love for the Beatles and singing.

After the shos performances, they began playing pizza parlors, coffee bars, and night clubs with just one guitar and two voices.

The duo wrote and made a single in one afternoon which shot to #1 on the national charts, leading to a gig opening for Rod Stewart.

In 2013, the duo was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry’s Hall of Fame.