(Associated Press) Airbnb says it’s cracking down on fake listings, which are emerging as a major problem for customers of the short-term rental site.

Airbnb said Wednesday it has removed 59,000 fake listings and blocked another 157,000 from joining the site this year.

Fake listings and high cleaning fees are among several issues that customers are raising with Airbnb.

The San Francisco company says more than 260,000 listings have lowered or removed cleaning fees this year, since it gave consumers the means to sort listings in order of all-in pricing.