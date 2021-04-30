Albert Lea bar owner arrested in Iowa

An Albert Lea bar owner who opened her business despite pandemic restrictions was arrested in Iowa Thursday.

Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro owner Lisa Hanson faces nine misdemeanor charges for opening her business in downtown Albert Lea in December and January.

The Freeborn County Sheriff Office had Hanson under surveillance at an Airbnb in Clear Lake, Iowa, according to a news release. Clear Lake police arrested her when she left the accommodations.

Each criminal charge carries a fine of up to $1,000 and up to 90 days in jail. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has also brought a civil suit against Hanson in which she could be fined up to $9,000.