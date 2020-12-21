Albert Lea business among those facing liquor license suspension

An Albert Lea business is among several in the state facing suspension of its liquor license after opening in defiance of Governor Tim Walz’s shutdown order.

The Interchange, a Wine and Coffee Bistro, was named on a list released by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division.

The restaurant, located on S Broadway Ave, is described on social media as quaint, warm, and relaxing, with original brick walls, high ceilings, local art, and gluten-free options.

On Dec 15, owner Lisa Hanson announced her intentions to reopen the business for indoor dining via Facebook. Gov Walz’s four-week shutdown of bars and restaurants was set to expire Dec 18, but was extended through the holidays.