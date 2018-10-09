Albert Lea Man Accused Of Shooting Gun Out Of Speeding Car In Crowded Parking Lot

An Albert Lea man is accused of doing thousands of dollars of damage to a vehicle after shooting out the to windows.

Brandon Lee Mettler, age 18, was charged last week in Freeborn County Court with felony 1st degree criminal damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint, the alleged victim told police he was standing in a parking lot with a large crowd of people when a gold car came speeding through at high speeds.

According to the victim’s statements to police, Mettler was hanging out the window with a pistol, and began rapidly firing into the parking lot. The rear window, and rear passenger window of the victim’s vehicle were shattered by the gunfire.

A witness was able to get the gun – which was a B.B. gun – from Mettler, according to the complaint.

Mettler later admitted to police he’d shot at the victim’s vehicle because of something he’d heard about the victim and his friend. Mettler said he’d shot the BB gun until the magazine – which holds about 20 BB’s – was empty.

A total of $3,391.70 damage was done to the victim’s vehicle.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

