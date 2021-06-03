Albert Lea man injured in one-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 in Mower County Wednesday evening

An Albert Lea man was injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Interstate 90 in Mower County Wednesday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2004 Chevy Tahoe being driven by 58-year old Jesse Allen Chandler of Albert Lea was westbound on I-90 in Pleasant Valley Township at approximately 9:38 p.m. Wednesday evening when his vehicle went off the road, into the median, and then back into the north ditch and rolled near milepost 199.

Chandler suffered non-life threatening injuries in the accident, and he was transported to Mayo Clinic/St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. The State Patrol reported that Chandler was not wearing a seatbelt, and the Mower County Sheriff’s Office, the Grand Meadow Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance all assisted the State Patrol at the accident scene.