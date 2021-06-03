      Weather Alert

Albert Lea man injured in one-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 in Mower County Wednesday evening

Jun 3, 2021 @ 1:24pm

An Albert Lea man was injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Interstate 90 in Mower County Wednesday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2004 Chevy Tahoe being driven by 58-year old Jesse Allen Chandler of Albert Lea was westbound on I-90 in Pleasant Valley Township at approximately 9:38 p.m. Wednesday evening when his vehicle went off the road, into the median, and then back into the north ditch and rolled near milepost 199.

Chandler suffered non-life threatening injuries in the accident, and he was transported to Mayo Clinic/St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.  The State Patrol reported that Chandler was not wearing a seatbelt, and the Mower County Sheriff’s Office, the Grand Meadow Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance all assisted the State Patrol at the accident scene.

Hooray!

Connect With Us Listen To Us On