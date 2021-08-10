Albert Lea man sentenced to supervised probation on felony check forgery charge in Mower County District Court

An Albert Lea man who pleaded guilty to a felony check forgery charge in Mower County District Court has been sentenced to supervised probation and restitution.

43-year old Jason Alan Roe was convicted and sentenced Friday to three years of supervised probation for a felony charge of check forgery, offer with intent to defraud. A 15-month prison sentence was stayed for three years if Roe complies with the terms of his probation, and he must also pay nearly $1,500 in restitution to the two establishments where he attempted to pass the fraudulent checks.

Roe first pleaded guilty to the charge on April 30th, and two additional felony charges for check forgery, offer with intent to defraud in the case were dismissed with his guilty plea.