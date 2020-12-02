Albert Lea shooting suspect charged with attempted murder

The man accused of shooting an Albert Lea police officer and two other people has been charged with attempted murder.

Devin Matthew Weiland, 21, was charged Monday in Freeborn County Court with three counts of attempted first-degree murder. He also faces three felony charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, Albert Lea police responded at 2:18 a.m. on November 29 to a complaint of fireworks or gunshots in the area of the 800 block of 4th Ave South. One of the responding officers was hit by gunfire, and suffered a wound in his chest, but was wearing a protective vest.

Police say Weiland admitted in a later interview that he had called in the initial report, then fired at the squad car when it arrived.

Court documents say police were eventually able to determine that shots were being periodically fired from an apartment on the third floor of the Shady Oaks apartment building. The random shooting from the apartment continued for eight hours, as officers attempted to connect with the suspect.

Two other men were injured in the early morning amubush, including a 52-year-old man and a 38-year-old man.

The complaint says that one victims was wounded when he left the Shady Oaks building, concerned about his vehicle after hearing noises. As the man returned to the apartment building, he was hit by gunfire. He was transported by an officer to a local hospital with a bullet wound to his arm, and what appeared to be a bone fracture and an injury to the chest.

Police say Weiland continued firing at officers and civilians as police attempted to evacuate the building, but most of the residents were removed to safety.

A second victim, who lived across the street from the apartment building, was leaving for work at around 5:15 a.m, when he was struck in the leg by a bullet through his car door as he drove north on 4th Ave S. Court documents say his injury was “penetrating” and required emergency surgery.

Both victims were transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

The complaint says Weiland continued to fire out the window of the apartment, while three SWAT teams joined in the standoff. Tear gas was deployed, which Weiland responded to by firing rounds through his apartment door into the hallway, according to the complaint. He finally surrendered to law enforcement after suffering a heavily bleeding injury to his forehead.

Weiland was treated at an area hospital before he was transported to the Freeborn County Adult Detention Center.

According to the criminal complaint, Weiland told investigators that he believed police were going to take his guns, and he had barricaded himself in the apartment because he believed law enforcement was outside the door. Weiland also admitted to firing several shots at an armored vehicle used by police, angry that officers had used tear gas. He also told police he had prepared his guns because he was concerned about a confrontation that night.

Investigators estimate that about 90 rounds had been fired during the course of the standoff. Three rilfles and a shotgun were seized from the apartment.

Weiland is currently in custory in the Freeborn County Jail.