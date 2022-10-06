Albert Lea teen dies after being struck by train

A 16-year-old boy died in Albert Lea Tuesday night after he was run over by a train.

Albert Lea Police responded at 11:30 p.m. to a report that a person had been run over by a locomotive at the Union Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Ave and Ramsey St.

A press release says the train was traveling southeast approaching the crossing when the locomotive crew saw a person lying across the railroad tracks. Immediate actions to stop the train before it struck the teen were unsuccessful.

The boy was deceased at the scene.

Police say foul play is not suspected. The incident remains under investigation.