Alcohol believed a factor in crash that sent Mankato man to the hospital

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a single-vehicle crash in Faribault County that sent a Mankato man to the hospital.

The crash happened at about 10:25 p.m. on Co Rd 17, just south of Frost.

A release from the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office says a 2002 Saturn was found in the ditch, on its roof when emergency crews arrived on-scene.

The driver, William Robert Irwin, 36, of Mankato, was removed from the vehicle and transported to United Hospital District in Blue Earth for treatment of his injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff’s release.