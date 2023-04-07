Alcohol believed to be factor in Highway 60 injury crash

Investigators say alcohol was a factor in a crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 60 near Warsaw.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Volkswagen Jetta driven by 68-year-old Dianne Rivet of Mankato, was westbound on the highway when it crossed the centerline and collided with an eastbound SUV, which was then struck from behind by a third vehicle. The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m.

Rivet and the SUV driver, Scott Anthony Moncelle, 60, of Elysian, were both transported to Allina Health Faribault Medical Center with believed non-life threatening injuries.

The patrol report says alcohol was detected in Rivet’s system.

The 62-year-old Northfield man driving the third vehicle involved wasn’t injured.