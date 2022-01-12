Alcohol cited in crash that sends St. Peter man to hospital

The Minnesota State Patrol has cited alcohol in a crash that sent a St. Peter man to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The single-vehicle crash happened at 2:29 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 169 between Le Sueur and St. Peter, in Lake Prairie Township.

The patrol crash report says 63-year-old Mark William Hagelberger was driving a pickup northbound on the highway when it left the roadway, entered the median, and struck several signs.

Hagelberger was transported to a healthcare facility in Le Sueur with non-life threatening injuries. The patrol says alcohol was detected in his system.

It’s unknown whether Hagelberger was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the report.